How Alex Rodriguez's Breakup With Jennifer Lopez Put His Biggest Business Deal In Trouble

In March 2017, People revealed that Jennifer Lopez was linked to baseball player Alex Rodriguez. "They have been for a few weeks," their source shared. With that, J-Rod was born, and the power couple immediately began capturing headlines. Within their first year of dating, Vanity Fair devoted an entire cover to them, and Us Weekly reported on their efforts to find a home together.

By 2019, the couple had exciting news to share. Rodriguez took to his Instagram to share an image of Lopez's hand ... with a ring on it! The simple but sweet capture read, "she said yes." Unfortunately, a cursory glance at the image's comment section makes it clear how that worked out. As Newsweek recaps, they split before ever reaching the altar, and Lopez has now married Ben Affleck. "It was a beautiful ring too..." one fan wrote on the poorly-aged post. "I'm available for a date."

Although the split happened over two years ago and Lopez has moved on, Rodriguez is still feeling the repercussions. As he faces trouble with his financial investments, some suspect that Lopez could be partially to blame.