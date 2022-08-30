Stephen Colletti Owns Up To Notorious Laguna Beach Blowup With Kristin Cavallari In Cabo

Only months after filing for divorce from Jay Cutler in April 2020, Kristin Cavallari posted a now-viral photo to Instagram of herself cozying up to ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti. Despite rampant fan speculation, the August 2020 reunion didn't lead anywhere romantically. As Cavallari told Grazia this year, although she and her high school flame still have "a really deep connection and banter," theirs is more a "brother and sister" relationship now.

Instead, Colletti and Cavallari put their chemistry to work at something else exciting. In late July, the two "Laguna Beach" alumni launched their podcast, "Back to the Beach With Kristin and Stephen," in which they reminisce about good times and bad during the filming of the hit MTV reality series. With their erstwhile romance always being riddled with drama — or, at least as presented onscreen — Colletti and Cavallari have had plenty of tea to spill. On July 19's debut episode of "Back to the Beach," they recalled that fateful dinner they shared after the Uncommon James designer's divorce, per Us Weekly. Revealing that she and Colletti hadn't seen each other for a decade at that point, Cavallari teased that they "may or may not have kissed," to which her cohost added a tantalizing "Did we?"

Although we now know the rest of that story, Colletti and Cavallari have plenty of others. Recently, the ex-couple opened up about one of the most famous moments in "Laguna Beach" history.