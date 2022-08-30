Stephen Colletti Owns Up To Notorious Laguna Beach Blowup With Kristin Cavallari In Cabo
Only months after filing for divorce from Jay Cutler in April 2020, Kristin Cavallari posted a now-viral photo to Instagram of herself cozying up to ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti. Despite rampant fan speculation, the August 2020 reunion didn't lead anywhere romantically. As Cavallari told Grazia this year, although she and her high school flame still have "a really deep connection and banter," theirs is more a "brother and sister" relationship now.
Instead, Colletti and Cavallari put their chemistry to work at something else exciting. In late July, the two "Laguna Beach" alumni launched their podcast, "Back to the Beach With Kristin and Stephen," in which they reminisce about good times and bad during the filming of the hit MTV reality series. With their erstwhile romance always being riddled with drama — or, at least as presented onscreen — Colletti and Cavallari have had plenty of tea to spill. On July 19's debut episode of "Back to the Beach," they recalled that fateful dinner they shared after the Uncommon James designer's divorce, per Us Weekly. Revealing that she and Colletti hadn't seen each other for a decade at that point, Cavallari teased that they "may or may not have kissed," to which her cohost added a tantalizing "Did we?"
Although we now know the rest of that story, Colletti and Cavallari have plenty of others. Recently, the ex-couple opened up about one of the most famous moments in "Laguna Beach" history.
Stephen Colletti reflects on Laguna Beach blunder with grace
Millennial babies familiar with "Laguna Beach" definitely remember that Cabo moment between Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari. During a group vacation in the resort hotspot, Colletti witnessed his then-on-and-off girlfriend dancing on tables — and called her a "slut"... on-camera. Yikes! On "Ep. 105: 'What Happens in Cabo' Part 2" of "Back to the Beach With Kristin and Stephen," Colletti finally addressed the infamous incident. Noting that it was not contrived by MTV, Colletti told Cavallari and listeners that he bore full responsibility. "You're seeing a very immature little boy having his emotions boil over and not processing them in the right way, mixed in with a ton of tequila," Colletti confessed. Apologizing directly to Cavallari, Colletti called it "one of the worst moments of my life."
As for Cavallari, she seemingly has moved past the booze-fueled feud. As she recollected, the outburst was uncharacteristic of Colletti. "Beyond that you never yelled at me, I never saw you yell at anybody," Cavallari recalled. The jewelry and home goods designer also reflected on her handling of the situation, saying, "I'm actually proud of how I reacted to you ... You were in my face yelling at me, calling me a slut, and I was just trying to walk away."
Although this is one of the less fun "Laguna Beach" moments the two have recounted together, Cavallari previously assured Page Six that she was prepared for the "cringe moments — quite a few of them."