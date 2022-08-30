The Tragic Death Of Black Lightning Actor Charlbi Dean

In addition to landing moderate film and TV roles, Charlbi Dean was also a successful model. After first signing with Afta Model Management at 12, she appeared on a slew of magazine covers, including the South African versions of Cosmopolitan, GQ and Venice. Dean eventually made her way to the United States, and in January, she signed with UTA, a top-ranking talent agency, according to Deadline.

Then in May, the film, "Triangle Of Sadness," which she starred in alongside Woody Harrelson, Harris Dickinson, and Dolly de Leon, premiered at The Cannes Film Festival. The movie, which follows a group of rich people after their yacht sinks, won The Palme D'or — the festival's highest honor, per NPR. Shortly after, Dean took to her Instagram to post about the film's achievements. "Congratulations our family we did it!!! ... Can't believe I had the best year making this during one of the hardest times in my life. Here's some pics of the year in Sweden and Greece during the pandemic. Forever and always our @triangleofsadness family." Unfortunately, Dean passed away just weeks before the October release of "Triangle of Sadness."

As for her personal life, Dean was engaged to fellow model Luke Volker, whose recent Instagram post celebrated Dean's involvement in the film.