Kim Kardashian's Photoshop Antics Are Being Exposed Yet Again

The Kardashians are no strangers to being called out on social media for photoshopping and altering their images from their original form. One of the most infamous photoshop fails was when Kim Kardashian seemingly photoshopped True Thompson, Khloé Kardashian's daughter, into a picture with her daughter Chicago at Disneyland in 2021. The picture caused massive speculation and backlash online, before the "SKIMS" mogul broke her silence on the matter months later. In April, she admitted to photoshopping True's face onto Stormi Jenner's body in order to keep up her Instagram aesthetic.

"The original pics were Stormi! However, I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said she wasn't really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that!" Kim K explained in an Instagram story (via Entertainment Tonight). As a result, she photoshopped True into the photos so that she was able to post them.

There have been a plethora of Kardashian photoshop fails over the years. In 2018, one of Kourtney Kardashian's arms was edited way too much in a family photo for a Calvin Klein advertisement which made it look impossibly small. The flaw was undoubtedly noticed by social media users in the comment section. Despite the family's continuous photoshop mishaps, they still continue to alter and manipulate their images on social media and now, Kim is being exposed yet again.