Kim Kardashian's Photoshop Antics Are Being Exposed Yet Again
The Kardashians are no strangers to being called out on social media for photoshopping and altering their images from their original form. One of the most infamous photoshop fails was when Kim Kardashian seemingly photoshopped True Thompson, Khloé Kardashian's daughter, into a picture with her daughter Chicago at Disneyland in 2021. The picture caused massive speculation and backlash online, before the "SKIMS" mogul broke her silence on the matter months later. In April, she admitted to photoshopping True's face onto Stormi Jenner's body in order to keep up her Instagram aesthetic.
"The original pics were Stormi! However, I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said she wasn't really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that!" Kim K explained in an Instagram story (via Entertainment Tonight). As a result, she photoshopped True into the photos so that she was able to post them.
There have been a plethora of Kardashian photoshop fails over the years. In 2018, one of Kourtney Kardashian's arms was edited way too much in a family photo for a Calvin Klein advertisement which made it look impossibly small. The flaw was undoubtedly noticed by social media users in the comment section. Despite the family's continuous photoshop mishaps, they still continue to alter and manipulate their images on social media and now, Kim is being exposed yet again.
Kim Kardashian is getting called out for photoshopping her Instagram photos once again
Kim Kardashian has been exposed for photoshopping her body and altering images to keep up her Instagram appearance in the past, but that clearly hasn't stopped her from doing it again. Recently, a TikTok user noticed that Kim K actually edited out her own muscle in an Instagram post advertising her collaboration with Beats by Dre. The user noted that the reality star removed her trapezius muscle in the image, which is something she has apparently done before in the past. "Kim K is notorious for photoshopping out her traps," the user explained in the TikTok. "Why? I don't know, maybe it makes her neck look smaller?" In the video, the TikTok user reverse photoshops the image and then compares the two photos.
In June, Kim was called out by social media users for photoshopping a video of herself in a bikini. The mishap was noticed online after her belly button seemingly disappeared in the video at one point, according to The U.S. Sun. One user commented on the video, reposted by a fan account Kardashian Social, "There's obviously a filter on because her belly button disappeared," while another said, "Watch her stomach — closely — where her belly button go?" It's clear that Kim K's photoshop antics have not gone unnoticed by social media users over the years. And despite the backlash she continues to receive as a result, it doesn't appear that she'll stop photoshopping anytime soon.