Kim Kardashian Finally Comes Clean About A Huge Photoshop Accusation

Kim Kardashian is one of the hottest celebrities in Hollywood. Kim got her start on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in 2006, but she's undoubtedly made a name for herself for plenty of other reasons. The star is the founder of her shapewear line, which is fittingly named Skims, and we should we also mention that fact that Kim is studying to be a lawyer.

Kim is one of the most popular celebrities on Instagram and she's amassed a following of 305 million, trailing just a little bit behind sister Kylie Jenner, who boasts 333 million followers. In an interview with Forbes, the television personality talked about her success on social media and how she loves using the platform. Kim said that social media has been "the most amazing tool that's been invented to help brands." She added that she uses different platforms for different things, like Snapchat to follow her everyday life, while she uses Facebook to sell products. Kim also shared that she loves "the conversations" with people on Twitter. "I love to post photos, and you can be really artistic on Instagram," she added.

She's undoubtedly one of the queens of social media, but with fame comes plenty of negative attention. Fans have accused the star of photoshopping images on her feed on several different occasions, and some of her sisters have also come under fire. While Kim tends to ignore the controversy most of the time, she's finally fessing up to one photoshop accusation.