Kim Kardashian Finally Comes Clean About A Huge Photoshop Accusation
Kim Kardashian is one of the hottest celebrities in Hollywood. Kim got her start on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in 2006, but she's undoubtedly made a name for herself for plenty of other reasons. The star is the founder of her shapewear line, which is fittingly named Skims, and we should we also mention that fact that Kim is studying to be a lawyer.
Kim is one of the most popular celebrities on Instagram and she's amassed a following of 305 million, trailing just a little bit behind sister Kylie Jenner, who boasts 333 million followers. In an interview with Forbes, the television personality talked about her success on social media and how she loves using the platform. Kim said that social media has been "the most amazing tool that's been invented to help brands." She added that she uses different platforms for different things, like Snapchat to follow her everyday life, while she uses Facebook to sell products. Kim also shared that she loves "the conversations" with people on Twitter. "I love to post photos, and you can be really artistic on Instagram," she added.
She's undoubtedly one of the queens of social media, but with fame comes plenty of negative attention. Fans have accused the star of photoshopping images on her feed on several different occasions, and some of her sisters have also come under fire. While Kim tends to ignore the controversy most of the time, she's finally fessing up to one photoshop accusation.
Kim Kardashian explains photoshopped snap of Chicago
Kim Kardashian is coming clean about one of (the many) photoshop accusations she's faced. According to Page Six, the aspiring lawyer came across their article accusing her of photoshopping Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson's face onto Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster's body. The 2021 photo in question captured Kim's daughter, Chicago, posing with True, we mean Stormi, at Disneyland. Kim took to her Instagram Stories to share a side-by-side shot of the original and the photoshopped one.
"The original [Disneyland] pics were Stormi! However I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said she wasn't really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that!" the reality star wrote. "But it wasn't going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly." Kim also explained the "aesthetic" of her feed was "pink and blue lately," which is why she felt the need to share the photo while keeping Kylie's wishes in mind. Khloé previously admitted to this particular photoshop fail, too.
This is not the first time that Kim has come under fire for photoshopping. In late April, the reality star clapped back at claims that she photoshopped a shot of herself in a bra in sweats. In said photo, Kim stood poolside as she worked it for the camera. Some fans applauded her figure, while others claimed it was edited. "Come on guys....Seriously! This is so dumb!" she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Claiming I Photoshopped out my belly button????" All we can do is LOL.