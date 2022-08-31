Jared Kushner Has An Important Health Update

Jared Kushner was dealing with a secret health struggle during his time serving as a presidential adviser in the White House. In his book, "Breaking History: A White House Memoir," the son-in-law of Donald Trump recounts the moment in 2019 that he discovered he had thyroid cancer, which develops in the thyroid gland located at the front of the neck, per the American Cancer Society. Kushner learned his diagnosis in a setting in which only a select few have received medical care: Air Force One's medical facility.

In an excerpt from his memoir obtained by The New York Times, Kushner wrote that Dr. Sean Conley, the physician to the president, told him the results of a previous medical test and informed him that he needed to undergo surgery to have cancerous tissue in his thyroid removed. At the time, Kushner, his wife Ivanka Trump, and the former president were on their way to Texas, where Kushner participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at factory Louis Vuitton was opening, per The Washington Post.

Kushner underwent surgery to remove a significant portion of his thyroid in November 2019, and while he had hoped to keep the procedure and his diagnosis a secret from the president, Donald learned about it. Kushner recalled his father-in-law telling him, "I'm the president. I know everything. I understand that you want to keep these things quiet. I like to keep things like this to myself as well." Now, someone has blabbed about Kushner's health again.