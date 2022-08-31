Jared Kushner Has An Important Health Update
Jared Kushner was dealing with a secret health struggle during his time serving as a presidential adviser in the White House. In his book, "Breaking History: A White House Memoir," the son-in-law of Donald Trump recounts the moment in 2019 that he discovered he had thyroid cancer, which develops in the thyroid gland located at the front of the neck, per the American Cancer Society. Kushner learned his diagnosis in a setting in which only a select few have received medical care: Air Force One's medical facility.
In an excerpt from his memoir obtained by The New York Times, Kushner wrote that Dr. Sean Conley, the physician to the president, told him the results of a previous medical test and informed him that he needed to undergo surgery to have cancerous tissue in his thyroid removed. At the time, Kushner, his wife Ivanka Trump, and the former president were on their way to Texas, where Kushner participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at factory Louis Vuitton was opening, per The Washington Post.
Kushner underwent surgery to remove a significant portion of his thyroid in November 2019, and while he had hoped to keep the procedure and his diagnosis a secret from the president, Donald learned about it. Kushner recalled his father-in-law telling him, "I'm the president. I know everything. I understand that you want to keep these things quiet. I like to keep things like this to myself as well." Now, someone has blabbed about Kushner's health again.
Jared Kushner needed a second surgery
Almost three years after his first surgery, Jared Kushner underwent another procedure related to his thyroid cancer diagnosis. Reuters claimed to have received a health update on Kushner from an anonymous source. The outlet shared no other details about the procedure, save that there were apparently no complications and Kushner's prognosis is good.
According to the American Thyroid Association, a second surgery is sometimes required for thyroid cancer patients who have been diagnosed with a cancer recurrence, which usually affects the lymph nodes located in the neck. The nodes are removed if any abnormalities are found. Per the American Society of Clinical Oncology's website, thyroid cancer's five-year survival rate is 98%, but a patient's prognosis relies on many different factors, including the particular type of thyroid cancer and how soon it is detected. In "Breaking History: A White House Memoir" (via the New York Post), Kushner wrote, "Thank God we caught it early."
The news of Kushner's second surgery comes after he spoke about his health during a livestream to promote his memoir. He revealed that he had become more focused on staying physically fit and stated, "I think that there's a good probability that my generation is, hopefully with the advances in science, either the first generation to live forever or the last generation that's going to die." However, a Kushner insider later told the Daily Beast that he was joking about potentially being immortal.