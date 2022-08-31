Nicole Brown Simpson's Sister Is Seething Over Chris Rock's O.J. Joke

To some, Will Smith may have slapped the funny out of Chris Rock, because people aren't laughing at the comedian's latest gag. Rock spilled some tea over the weekend while performing a standup show in Phoenix, Arizona, namely that he had been invited back to host next year's Oscars ceremony after Will Smith notoriously assaulted him. While Rock has since learned to keep Smith's wife's name out of his mouth, the same can't be said about Nicole Brown Simpson's. According to AZCentral, the comedian told the crowd that he wasn't about to host the award show again, and that asking him to do so was akin to asking Simpson "to go back to the restaurant" where she left her glasses before she was killed.

Needless to say, the joke didn't sit well with many on social media, who came out in droves to slam the comedian. "Chris Rock spends way too much time punching down on women," one user tweeted. Another suggested that Smith should have slapped Rock even harder. It didn't take long for Simpson's sister, Tonya Brown, to weigh in on the joke — and as you could have expected, she wasn't happy about it.