Nicole Brown Simpson's Sister Has Something To Say About O.J.'s Parole

O.J. Simpson is a free man, and Tanya Brown, Nicole Brown Simpson's sister, is not the least bit happy about it. The former NFL star has been granted early release from parole due to good behavior, per AP News. In 2008, Simpson had been convicted of robbery after he had broken into a hotel room in Las Vegas with five other men and stole sports memorabilia, which he claimed to belong to him.

Simpson was sentenced to 33 years in prison with eligibility for parole, and in 2017, he was eventually released. "I don't care," Tanya told People at the time of his 2017 release. "It doesn't make any difference to me. It is what it is," she added, presumably referring to the infamous "Trial of the Century" in 1995, where Simpson was famously acquitted for the murder of her sister Nicole and Nicole's boyfriend Ron Goldman.

To this day, Tanya still believes that Simpson is responsible for her sibling's death. When she found out his recent comments about avoiding stepping foot in Los Angeles because he "might be sitting next to whoever did it," she said that he's nothing but "delusional." She told TMZ that "all one has to do is look back at the DNA evidence from the murders, which shows the only blood at the crime scene belonged to Nicole, Ron, and O.J."

Now that Simpson is completely free, Tanya has more to say.