The Reason Harry Styles Reportedly Hasn't Reached Out To Jason Sudeikis

Originally when Olivia Wilde was romantically linked to Harry Styles, she seemed on good terms with her ex, Jason Sudeikis, but that dynamic changed over time. After speculation that the director and singer started dating on the set of "Don't Worry Darling," the two confirmed their romance when they were spotted holding hands at a wedding together in January 2021. Around that time, an insider confirmed that Wilde and the "Watermelon Sugar" artist tried to keep their tryst under wraps while filming. "They were very careful about it and even sleuthy at times," the source told Us Weekly. During an interview later that year, Styles discussed the importance of keeping his dating life out of the spotlight. "I've always tried to compartmentalise my personal life and my working life," he told Dazed in November 2021.

A little over a year after Wilde and the "Dunkirk" actor were officially an item, tension rose between the director and Sudeikis. Reportedly, the exes — who share two children — disagreed on which city their kids should live in. This led to the "Ted Lasso" star issuing custody papers that were famously served to Wilde during CinemaCon in April. "Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly," she said in court documents published by the Daily Mail on August 10. Although Sudeikis denied the timing was deliberate. "I deeply regret what happened," he said in the documents. Amid the drama between the former couple, Styles had reasons for not contacting Sudeikis himself.