Kylie Jenner Sets The Record Straight About Her Social Media Behavior Amid Backlash

Kylie Jenner once again has the world talking. As the youngest of the Kar-Jenner clan, Kylie has been part of the beloved television show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," which aired from 2007 until2021, before the series was reimagined for Hulu. "The Kardashians" continues to follow the family as they live their day-to-day lives.

Since her increasing popularity on the show, Kylie has made a name for herself and is even considered the youngest, self-made billionaire according to Forbes. Describing Jenner as "self-made" made a lot of people angry, and Jenner responded. "I can't say I've done it by myself," she said to The New York Times in March 2019. "If they're just talking finances, technically, yes, I don't have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform." Celebrity Net Worth revealed that the brunette beauty has a net worth of $750 million and is listed as one of the highest paid celebrities and also part of Forbes 30 under 30.

Kylie Jenner has had immense success over the years, and with all of her success comes an extra layer of scrutiny. This time around her fans are calling the makeup mogul out for her erratic behavior and the desire to be "relatable."