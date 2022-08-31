Kylie Jenner Sets The Record Straight About Her Social Media Behavior Amid Backlash
Kylie Jenner once again has the world talking. As the youngest of the Kar-Jenner clan, Kylie has been part of the beloved television show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," which aired from 2007 until2021, before the series was reimagined for Hulu. "The Kardashians" continues to follow the family as they live their day-to-day lives.
Since her increasing popularity on the show, Kylie has made a name for herself and is even considered the youngest, self-made billionaire according to Forbes. Describing Jenner as "self-made" made a lot of people angry, and Jenner responded. "I can't say I've done it by myself," she said to The New York Times in March 2019. "If they're just talking finances, technically, yes, I don't have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform." Celebrity Net Worth revealed that the brunette beauty has a net worth of $750 million and is listed as one of the highest paid celebrities and also part of Forbes 30 under 30.
Kylie Jenner has had immense success over the years, and with all of her success comes an extra layer of scrutiny. This time around her fans are calling the makeup mogul out for her erratic behavior and the desire to be "relatable."
Kylie Jenner is under fire for trying to be relatable
In a Tiktok video posted in August, Kylie Jenner promoted her lip kits by Kylie Cosmetics. Fans quickly took to the comments to share their opinion. "It's very curated to the style of an influencer, and not Kylie Jenner," the fan, who goes by @plasticchandler on TikTok, said in a reaction post. "You're a billionaire, why are you reviewing lip kits in your car when you live in a multi-million dollar home?"
Jenner brushed off the criticism and fired back, "it's really not that deep or calculated. this video took me 5 mins to make. and yes I still drive and do normal things [laugh emoji]." This isn't the first time she's had to defend her actions. Fans also were concerned with her appearance and disassociation in the TikTok clip in August, claiming her behavior mimics someone who may be under the influence. She responded, "...I'm not on drugs and I'm not on the verge of a breakdown. but thank you for your concern," she wrote, per The Sun.
The Life of Kylie alum revealed in August 2017 that she felt like an outcast and has a "soft spot" for outcasts and admitted that she "can't relate to a lot of people." From running multiple ventures and being a mother to her two children who she co-parents with Travis Scott, the multi-faceted businesswoman has a lot on her plate.