The Truth About Shay Mitchell's Boyfriend Matte Babel

We first met actor Shay Mitchell back when she starred in the hit teen series "Pretty Little Liars," but now over a decade later, Mitchell has entered a whole new phase of her life: motherhood! After seven seasons on "PLL," the Canadian-born actor continued her career in television by being cast in the Netflix thriller, "You", per IMDb. Then, while doing press for her 2018 movie "The Possession of Hannah Grace," the world got one of its first glimpses into Mitchell's relationship with the future father of her children, Matte Babel. In a behind-the-scenes interview for Entertainment Tonight Canada, Babel — an ET Canada correspondent — and Mitchell's chemistry is palpable, with both parties joking and laughing throughout the segment.

Before being linked to Babel, Mitchell dated Ryan Silverstein, the assistant of Canadian rapper Drake, per the Daily Mail. This relationship lasted for a year and ended in 2014. While she was spotted with rumored beaus — like basketball player Jimmy Butler — Mitchell wouldn't settle down until she began dating Babel in 2017.

Then in 2019, Mitchell gave birth to her and Babel's first child, Atlas. Earlier this year in June, the couple also welcomed their second daughter, Rome. Although having children together is a significant commitment on its own, Mitchell and Babel have notably not announced any plans to get married as of yet. So, who exactly is Babel, and is marriage a possibility for the happy couple?