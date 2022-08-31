Brittany Aldean Raises Head-Turning Complaint Amid Latest Controversy

The following article contains language and allegations of transphobia and discussions of homophobia, human trafficking, and pedophilia.

Brittany Aldean, the wife of country music's Jason Aldean, has found herself in hot water with another country music star, "The Middle" singer Maren Morris. The online feud between the two women has gotten pretty ugly, but Aldean has chosen not to back down amid allegations of transphobia due to comments that she made in an Instagram reel about her gender.

To recap, the feud began when Aldean shared an Instagram post (via Variety) with a caption that read, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life." In response, Morris clapped back, calling Aldean a "scumbag human" and telling her to "Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

Aldean doubled down on her controversial comments, reposting a quote from Republican figure Robby Starbuck, which reads, "If you are silent about your beliefs because you're worried someone will be offended, then your beliefs are not that important to you, but rather what people think about you is" (via Page Six). Now, Aldean is back and she's setting the record straight on previous comments.