Rachel Bilson Drops Unexpected Relationship News After Bill Hader Split

Fans fell in love with Rachel Bilson as Summer Roberts on the TV series "The O.C.," and the same year it wrapped in 2007, Bilson married Hayden Christensen, and they share a daughter, Briar Rose, born in 2014. Sadly, she and Christensen split in 2017, per Us Weekly, and there were no major headlines about Bilson's love life until 2020, when she and Bill Hader turned heads at the Golden Globes.

Of course, fans went wild that the two beloved stars were dating and had gone public with the romance. Bilson and the former "Saturday Night Live" star were very private about their relationship despite the interest, and quietly broke up in July 2020, as People reported. Sources told the outlet the couple "amicably split," but the truth about Hader and Bilson's relationship didn't come out until this year. On the June 13 episode of Bilson's "Broad Ideas" podcast (via Page Six), she revealed her true feelings to guest Aubrey Plaza. saying, "It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done. Harder than childbirth. ... If you actually face it, you can come out of it and be like, 'OK, I did that, and I'm ready for the next thing.'" Ouch.

Now, things are looking up for Bilson, as she has new relationship news to share.