Johnny Depp's Close Friend Gives His Unfiltered Opinion Of Amber Heard

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial was very public and very humiliating for both sides. The former spouses duked it out with accusations of physical, emotional, and substance abuse, lousy parenting, bed pooping, scheming, and manipulating. Ultimately, the jury ruled in favor of Depp, but Heard continues to fight against the verdict.

Fans and friends of the actors are as divided as the warring exes, publicly tweeting and speaking out against their choice of foe. The court of public opinion seems to have sided mainly with Depp, who emerged pretty unscathed from the legal controversy. Heard? Not so much. Industry experts predict her career will take a significant hit, and she'll struggle to shake off the stink from the trial. "Depp is on another level when it comes to celebrity," PR expert Evan Nierman told Insider. "Amber Heard, on the other hand, was a virtual unknown until this trial, so this was hardly the introduction that she would've wanted in terms of continuing her career."

Meanwhile, the list of celebs who can't stand Heard gets longer by the day. Per the Independent, Javier Bardem, Kate Moss, Winona Ryder, Penélope Cruz, and Vanessa Paradis are among A-Lister #TeamDepp members. Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan has been outspoken with his views against Heard. "I'm watching this trial, and, like, it's a cautionary tale about believing in bulls***," he claimed on "The Joe Rogan Experience," adding he thinks Heard's "crazy." Now, another of Depp's close friends gives his unfiltered opinion.