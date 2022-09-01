Serena Williams Had The Best Response To Question About Her U.S. Open Bathroom Break

Serena Williams continues to prove that there's no need to rush into retirement. In her latest appearance at the US Open, she's left no question as to whether or not she's still "got it." The 40-year-old champion faced off with the No. 2 seed, Estonia's Anett Kontaveit, in the second round of the tournament. According to ESPN, approximately 2.7 million viewers watched the battle on its network, and a record number of tennis fans attended in person.

It was certainly worth watching. The competitive players duked it out for all three sets, with Williams taking the first in a tie-breaker and Kontaveit decisively winning the second. Kontaveit seemed to have the momentum, with some questioning Williams' ability to win in the third set, but she pulled it off, flipping the score and taking the match with a 6-2 showing, according to CNN.

When asked how she managed to pull it off, Williams didn't mince words. "Well ... I'm a pretty good player," she said, per CBS Sports. Others had a different theory, looking to the bathroom break Williams took right before the final set. When questioned about it, the tennis star had the perfect response.