JoJo Siwa Puts Another Huge Celebrity's Shady Behavior On Blast

JoJo Siwa's TikTok account is taking no prisoners. While we're all still recovering from her recent call-out of Candace Cameron Bure, Siwa has continued to issue ruthless roasts of others who have wronged her, all set to trendy sounds. Honestly? We're here for it.

In one video, she danced to audio that chanted "emotional damage" as images popped up on the screen. The things she accused of hurting her included "Dance Moms," the Kids' Choice Awards, and articles with headlines like, "Why do some people hate JoJo Siwa so much?"

If targeting an entire awards ceremony isn't proof enough that Siwa has no fear, her latest victim should silence all questions. The dancer used the trending "Burn It" sound — which has over 250,000 videos — to perfectly remind us of some old beef with an A-lister you'd never expect. We'll give you a hint: Their 'ship name would be "JusJus Bieba."