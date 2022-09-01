Florida Georgia Line Has Heartbreaking News For Fans

Country music duo Florida Georgia Line has made a major announcement regarding the future of the group. The popular band got its start after its members, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, were introduced in 2008, as both musicians were attending Belmont University, per Big Top 40. The two decided to collaborate on music, and they took on odd jobs while playing at local Nashville venues upon graduating from school, as Billboard noted in 2014. Hubbard told the news outlet that he and Kelley "knew when it was time for a record deal, [industry executives] would come running to [them]."

This is exactly what happened when the pair was discovered by music producer Joey Moi, who spotted them at a county fair. Kelley and Hubbard started to record songs under Moi's mentorship, and by 2012, they'd released their first big hit, "Cruise." In the years since, they've dropped several fan-favorite tracks including "H.O.L.Y.," "This Is How We Roll," and "Meant to Be." The lattermost song was recorded with Bebe Rexha and earned the three a 2019 Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Following these collective triumphs, Florida Georgia Line has publicly addressed what their upcoming plans entail.