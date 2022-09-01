Florida Georgia Line Has Heartbreaking News For Fans
Country music duo Florida Georgia Line has made a major announcement regarding the future of the group. The popular band got its start after its members, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, were introduced in 2008, as both musicians were attending Belmont University, per Big Top 40. The two decided to collaborate on music, and they took on odd jobs while playing at local Nashville venues upon graduating from school, as Billboard noted in 2014. Hubbard told the news outlet that he and Kelley "knew when it was time for a record deal, [industry executives] would come running to [them]."
This is exactly what happened when the pair was discovered by music producer Joey Moi, who spotted them at a county fair. Kelley and Hubbard started to record songs under Moi's mentorship, and by 2012, they'd released their first big hit, "Cruise." In the years since, they've dropped several fan-favorite tracks including "H.O.L.Y.," "This Is How We Roll," and "Meant to Be." The lattermost song was recorded with Bebe Rexha and earned the three a 2019 Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Following these collective triumphs, Florida Georgia Line has publicly addressed what their upcoming plans entail.
Florida Georgia Line just performed their final show together
Florida Georgia Line fans will be sad to hear that the group has officially wrapped their last onstage performance for the time being. As TMZ wrote, band members Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard sang their final set at the Minnesota State Fair this week and expressed their appreciation toward loyal FGL supporters. They concluded the show by singing their early hit, "Cruise," before exiting the stage in opposite directions.
This update comes after Kelley and Hubbard spoke of the group's next phase in a February interview with People. The artists explained that they would be pausing their partnership rather than "breaking up." "I think 'taking a break' is the proper term, as opposed to breaking up," Hubbard said. Kelley then added, "We're not going our separate ways. We're taking a break from recording our music." In regards to their final 12 performances, Hubbard said that the duo would use these onstage appearances to "celebrate FGL, celebrate the fans, celebrate each other, and then support each other on the next chapter of our musical and creative journey, which is gonna be individually for a while." As for their independent projects, in a recent "Today" interview, Hubbard promoted his debut solo venture, "Dancin' in the Country," while Kelley has 20 shows lined up through late October.