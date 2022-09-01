Stacey Dash's Belated Reaction To DMX's Death Is Sparking Tons Of Confusion
Stacey Dash is no stranger to the media and has often found herself at the center of national headlines for numerous reasons. The "Clueless" star has been very open about her political views as a Republican and never shied away from making jaw-dropping remarks. Back in 2013, fans were stunned when Dash claimed Jay-Z and Beyoncé played a role in Cuba's communist government. "Do you care that The Jay Z"s have taken the capital you have given them and funded a communist oppressive regime?" she wrote on Twitter.
The former Fox News contributor also made headlines when she insisted Black History month and networks adhering the Black community should be canceled. "If we don't want segregation, then we need to get rid of channels like BET and the BET Awards and the Image Awards where you're only awarded if you're Black," Dash said on an episode of "Fox & Friends" (via E! News).
Let's also address the time Dash recanted her statements about Donald Trump although she had been very open about her stance on supporting the former president. "Being a supporter of Trump has put me in some kind of box that I don't belong in," she told Daily Mail. "I'm truly done." While her shocking criticism of political affairs has often come with major backlash, Dash has found herself at the center of the news cycle once again — but, this time, people are wondering if she's been living under a rock for the past year.
Stacey Dash had no idea DMX died over a year ago
Stacey Dash shared a teary-eyed video on TikTok claiming she was completely unaware that legendary rapper DMX had died. "I'm ashamed. I didn't know DMZ died, I didn't know from a cocaine overdose," she said in the one-minute clip. The rapper — who has been dead for more than a year now at the time of Dash's posting — was pronounced deceased back in April 2021 as a result of a cocaine-induced heart attack, per Vulture. His sudden death sent shockwaves throughout the world and was heavily reported on in the media. However, Dash appears to be the only one who was not informed of the news. "I know I am late, I did not know he passed away," she wrote in her caption. "He was such a great guy."
One commenter wrote, "Is this the trailer for Clueless 2?" Another posted, "How is that possible?" and a third said, "Are you auditioning for something with this? I'd just like an understanding in the meaning of this. Is it drug awareness month? Stay strong, girl."
The "Single Ladies" star also shared in her video that she has been six years and one month clean and was taken over by emotions that DMX "lost" to his addiction. During an interview on "The Dr. Oz Show," Dash opened up on about her "secret addiction" to Vicodin. Now that Dash knows about DMX's death, she is using her platform to warn others about the dangers of addiction.