Ana De Armas Is Upset Over Her New Marilyn Monroe Biopic

The fact that "Blonde" is now the first movie to be released on Netflix with an NC-17 rating has been much discussed — and debated — since it was announced. Director Andrew Dominik told Screen Daily in an interview that the rating was likely due to a graphic rape scene in the movie, though he still called the rating "horse***t." He added, "It's a demanding movie. If the audience doesn't like it, that's the f***ing audience's problem. It's not running for public office." He also addressed rumors that the rating was in part due to a scene in which Monroe enjoys "bloody menstrual cunnilingus." The Australian director called the rumors "hilarious," but denied that such a scene is in the film.

Ana de Armas agrees with Dominik's sentiment on the rating. The actor told L'Officiel in an interview that she "didn't understand" why the film was rated NC-17. "I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than 'Blonde,'" she said. "But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn's life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained."

As Dominik told Screen Daily, "It's an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, it's kind of what you want, right? I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story."

