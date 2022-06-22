How Ana De Armas Prepared To Play Marilyn Monroe

In 2019, de Armas spoke to Entertainment Weekly about getting ready for the film "Blonde," which she stated required a full 12 months of preparation. "It was the most intense work I've ever done as an actress," de Armas said of playing Monroe. "It took me a year to prepare for that — research and accent and everything you can imagine." She also described the complexities of her schedule, as she was also filming "Deep Water" with ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck and the James Bond film "No Time to Die." She said that it was difficult, "but it all worked out, and I was working with the best team possible, and they made it happen, so I'm happy with it," she told Entertainment Weekly.

In addition, de Armas told Byrdie in March 2021 that her physical transformation into Monroe consisted of three and a half hours of makeup daily, as well as luscious wigs. "I had to go bald every day, because with the blonde wigs ... you can't have anything dark underneath, so we had to make a bald cap every single day from my forehead to [around] my whole head," she said. De Armas added that she feels "so proud" of the finished film, which is expected to be released in September 2022. Viewers have recently been able to see the results of de Armas' efforts in the "Blonde" trailer, released by Netflix.