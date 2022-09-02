Jason Aldean Faces Bad Career News Following His Wife's Controversy

Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, has certainly been getting him a whole lot of attention, and now she may have got him into a big shakeup. Brittany was called out across social media and beyond on August 23 when she shared an Instagram video of herself putting on makeup alongside the caption, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."

The video, which is still available on her page, got plenty of attention, including from Jason's country colleague Maren Morris. Responding to a tweet from "The Voice" star Cassadee Pope condemning Brittany's message as being anti-LGBTQ+, Morris wrote, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie." Brittany then claimed that her words had been taken out of context as she advertised her merchandise line on Instagram a few days later, sharing that she was supporting Operation Light Shine through sales of a sweater that read, "Don't tread on our kids." In a second Instagram post showing off the items, she wrote in the caption, "Step out and stand up for what you believe...when you wear our newest Barbie inspired collection!"

It sounds like some members of Team Aldean may have taken that suggestion literally, though — and step out they did.