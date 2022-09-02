Gut-Wrenching New Details Of Anne Heche's Crash Emerge

This article contains content some readers may find disturbing.

Weeks after actor Anne Heche crashed her car into a Los Angeles home and subsequently died of her injuries in August, her fans and loved ones are still dealing with the fallout — and we are still learning more heart-wrenching details about the fatal accident.

One week after Heche's accident, which caused her car to go up in flames while she was stuck inside, she was declared legally braindead, according to The New York Times. "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," her family's statement to TMZ read, in part. Heche's death was sudden and unexpected, and ABC News later reported that she died without a will, leaving her 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon to file a petition with the courts for control of her estate, listing only himself and his 13-year-old brother, Atlas Tupper, as Heche's heirs.

Other details about the crash that have emerged include video of the destroyed home, published by TMZ. Now, we've learned a particularly chilling detail about Heche's condition immediately after the crash.