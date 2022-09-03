Serena Williams' Final Match Celebrated By A Chorus Of Celebrities

Following a three-hour match, Serena Williams has officially walked off the tennis court for the last time. Nicknamed the GOAT, Williams lost the match to Australia's Ajla Tomljanović at the U.S. Open, concluding the final tennis game of her career.

Back in early August, news of Williams' retirement sent shockwaves after she quietly announced to Vogue her plan to leave the courts behind her. "I've been reluctant to admit that I have to move on from playing tennis," Williams revealed. "I have never liked the word retirement. Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution. I'm here to tell you that I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me," she continued. In the interview, Williams went on to say some of those other important things include growing her family and her businesses.

And as Williams' announcement fell right before the start of the U.S. Open, many fans quickly came to terms with the fact this was the last time Williams would take the courts. But despite losing in the third set to Tomljanović, Williams fought until the very end, and it didn't take long following her match for tributes to pour in for the Greatest of All Time.