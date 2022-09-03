Serena Williams' Final Match Celebrated By A Chorus Of Celebrities
Following a three-hour match, Serena Williams has officially walked off the tennis court for the last time. Nicknamed the GOAT, Williams lost the match to Australia's Ajla Tomljanović at the U.S. Open, concluding the final tennis game of her career.
Back in early August, news of Williams' retirement sent shockwaves after she quietly announced to Vogue her plan to leave the courts behind her. "I've been reluctant to admit that I have to move on from playing tennis," Williams revealed. "I have never liked the word retirement. Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution. I'm here to tell you that I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me," she continued. In the interview, Williams went on to say some of those other important things include growing her family and her businesses.
And as Williams' announcement fell right before the start of the U.S. Open, many fans quickly came to terms with the fact this was the last time Williams would take the courts. But despite losing in the third set to Tomljanović, Williams fought until the very end, and it didn't take long following her match for tributes to pour in for the Greatest of All Time.
Celebrities and politicians sent heartfelt notes to Serena Williams
Following Serena Williams' final match of her career, the tennis superstar took to center court to say an emotional goodbye. Sending her gratitude to her family, Williams honored her family and her older sister, who helped pave the way for the two of them. "It all started with my parents and they deserve everything," Williams said, overcome by emotion. "I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus," she added.
While Williams thanked her family following her final match, it didn't take long before celebrities from all walks of life sent their thanks to the tennis star, as she opened the door for athletes of all different backgrounds and pushed the limits of her own sport while doing so.
"How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time," Michelle Obama tweeted. "I'm proud of you, my friend — and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents." Adding to the echoes of gratitude, Tiger Woods tweeted at Williams saying, "You're literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!" And amid the celebration, it didn't take long for one GOAT to honor another. "Thank you Serena Williams for transcending sports for Black athletes, female athletes and every athlete," Simone Biles tweeted. "Such a pleasure to watch, thanks for being an inspiration."