The Touching Reason Valerie Bertinelli Is Gushing Over Her Son Wolf

Valerie Bertinelli shares a close bond with her son, Wolfgang "Wolf" Van Halen, and the "One Day at a Time" star never passes up an opportunity to let the world know just how proud she is of her progeny.

Wolf's dad is late Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen, whose 26-year marriage to Bertinelli ended in 2007. While the couple endured many rough patches during their relationship, they eventually became friends after their divorce. In her book, "Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today," Bertinelli recalled sharing a sweet family moment with her ex and their son one year before Eddie's tragic 2020 death from lung cancer. Wolf, whom Bertinelli affectionately calls "Wolfie," is a talented musician in his own right, and was hard at work on his debut album. She had his music blaring in the kitchen when Eddie came over for a visit. "[Eddie's] face turns into one big smile. 'How about this kid?' he says to me as we hug," Bertinelli wrote. "'I know,' I say. 'My heart is melting.'"

In an interview with "Today," Bertinelli revealed that she considers Wolf and Eddie her soulmates and said of her late ex, "I'm so happy that we were able to come to a beautiful place by the end of his life. I wish he was still here." While he may be gone, Eddie certainly hasn't been forgotten, and Bertinelli loved how her son paid tribute to him during one tearjerker of a musical event.