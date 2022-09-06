Britney Spears Takes Her Family To Task In Jaw-Dropping Audio Message To Son

Britney Spears clapped back at her son in the since-deleted clip (via Page Six) for being "just like my other family" after his recent comments on their fractured relationship. "You've witnessed how my family has been to me and that's all you know. Like I said, I feel you all secretly like to say something's wrong with me," she said. The singer especially took issue with Jayden Federline's supportive words about her father, Jamie Spears, whom she said "should spend the rest of his life in jail."

Spears continued, blasting her son for the language he used in the interview: "Jayden, as you undermine my behavior just like my whole family always has with, 'Hope she gets better, I will pray for her,' Pray for what? That I keep working so I can pay off mom's legal fees and her house?" The pop star surmised that her sons wanted her to "get better" for financial reasons. "Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40,000 a month?" the singer asked. "Or is the reasoning behind you guys deciding to be hateful is because it's actually over in two years and you don't get anything?"

Spears began going off on Jayden before the full interview even aired. On September 1, she bashed him in an Instagram post for defending her parents. She wrote, "If you can honestly say with your sensible brilliant mind what memaw and pawpaw did to me was fine and call them not bad people, then yes I have failed as a mother."