The Two Unlikely Movie Stars Who Are Permanently Banned From Russia

In April, actor and director Sean Penn returned from Ukraine. He was filming for a documentary about the ongoing war and invasion with Russia, per Hollywood Authentic. He met the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and pointed out his courage as the country was being invaded. Zelenskyy also mentioned Penn's "courage and honesty," as the director was determined to show the truth about the situation.

In June, actor and filmmaker Ben Stiller visited Ukraine, as he was in Europe already as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations, per People. The "Meet the Parents" actor mentioned how different it was to see everything that's going on in real life as opposed to on a television screen. He also called president Zelenskyy his "hero."

Penn and Stiller are two celebrities out of many who are supporting Ukraine during this time. "Dancing With the Stars" alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy took to Instagram on March 20 to announce that he was in Poland in order to help his home country and told people how they can help. In April, Marvel actor Benedict Cumberbatch opened up about housing Ukrainian refugees in his London home, telling Insider, "I want to give them some stability after the turmoil that they've experienced, and that's within my home." Despite being two of many, Russia has brought down the iron hammer on Penn and Stiller for their support of Ukraine.