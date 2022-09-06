Tom Brady Gets Honest About Juggling Family With Football Amid Rumored Marriage Problems
Tom Brady is an incredibly accomplished quarterback, so it's no wonder that he's constantly in the news. Lately, however, most of the headlines have been focused on his career flip-flopping and marriage problems. As the NFL recaps, Brady made the stunning decision to retire and then unretire after 22 seasons of playing pro football. The 45-year-old tweeted that he had "unfinished business" and planned to return.
His decision was especially shocking considering his reasons for initially declaring retirement. He told ESPN that he had responsibilities "off the field," including his family. He also acknowledged that his wife has done "an amazing job" taking on most of the family duties.
The fact that Brady changed his mind just forty days later prompted many strong reactions and jokes from football fans. One quipped, "Tom Brady spent 2 months with his kids and unretired." Now, it seems that his wife is making a statement as well.
Tom Brady is struggling to balance his work and home life
Page Six has reported that Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are in quite a fight. They noted that the model left the family's home and has retreated to Costa Rica. According to a source, the dispute came following Brady's decision to unretire. "They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind."
Brady recently opened up on his podcast about the marriage challenges. He shared that he's been struggling with his desire to "maximize" both his career and his home life, which are often at odds with each other. While he shared that he never wants to "cheat" fans of his best efforts, it would appear that those victories come through sacrifices made at home. "I have a freshman in high school that is playing football, too. I have a 12-year-old that is going through his life. I have a 9-year-old that is going through her life. And I have parents."
Fortunately, it seems as though Brady's parents have been able to offer some wise advice. "I spoke with my dad the other day," the star shared. "He said, 'All you can do is the best you can do with the circumstances that are presented in front of you.'" Page Six's source noted that Brady and Bündchen have fought before, but have always reunited in the end.