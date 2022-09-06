Body Language Expert Pinpoints Moments Of True Tension Between View Co-Hosts - Exclusive

We're used to seeing the co-hosts on "The View" argue with each other. It's kind of the whole schtick of the show — take a bunch of women with a variety of viewpoints and have them debate the biggest news stories of the day. However, it does lead a person to wonder how much of the conflict is simply about the topic at hand, and how much of it reveals real personal tension between the hosts.

Nicki Swift asked Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.," if he could pinpoint moments in the women's body language that indicate how the speakers actually feel about each other. Sometimes it's obvious — like Joy Behar and Meghan McCain's barely contained animosity towards each other — but not always.

Ponce tells Nicki Swift exclusively that he sees the hosts of "The View" as more interested these days in proving one another wrong than in open dialogue. "The best way to experience this as a viewer is to just simply turn the volume down and witness the non-verbal interactions of the panel," he explains. "The way the co-hosts face off to one another is very telling."