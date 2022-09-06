Body Language Expert Pinpoints Moments Of True Tension Between View Co-Hosts - Exclusive
We're used to seeing the co-hosts on "The View" argue with each other. It's kind of the whole schtick of the show — take a bunch of women with a variety of viewpoints and have them debate the biggest news stories of the day. However, it does lead a person to wonder how much of the conflict is simply about the topic at hand, and how much of it reveals real personal tension between the hosts.
Nicki Swift asked Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.," if he could pinpoint moments in the women's body language that indicate how the speakers actually feel about each other. Sometimes it's obvious — like Joy Behar and Meghan McCain's barely contained animosity towards each other — but not always.
Ponce tells Nicki Swift exclusively that he sees the hosts of "The View" as more interested these days in proving one another wrong than in open dialogue. "The best way to experience this as a viewer is to just simply turn the volume down and witness the non-verbal interactions of the panel," he explains. "The way the co-hosts face off to one another is very telling."
The View hosts aren't getting along
While "The View" table is arranged so that all the co-hosts are physically on the same side, Jess Ponce III tells Nicki Swift that the hosts themselves will often "square off their bodies in opposing positions to each other," so as to demonstrate the divide between them. For example, Ponce describes a moment when Joy Behar "screams" at co-host Sara Haines, as she did when the two were discussing far-right political candidates. "In response to this particular verbal take down, Sara's hands are clasped together with eyes wide open with a look of shock," Ponce says. "Then, Sara's hands open up, but she looks off into the distance as if to collect her thoughts. While Joy remains looking forward with cards in her hands. Joy does not budge." He explains that as a viewer, just the body language tells you the "essentials" of the conflict.
"In another instance, there is a heated debate between Whoopi [Goldberg] and Joy," Ponce notes. "As Whoopi waits for Joy to finish, as she cannot get a word in edgewise, you see her roll her eyes and look to the audience. This is clearly one of the most dismissive actions you can witness."
Ponce tells Nicki Swift that these moments of body language indicate that "The View" co-hosts aren't playing nice. It makes us wonder if the two new additions, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro, will be able to change the dynamic.