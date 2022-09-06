The Meaning Behind Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson's Matching Tattoos

Given the intense focus and drama surrounding Pete Davidson's whirlwind romance with Kim Kardashian, it can be easy to forget that the former "SNL" star was once linked to a string of other celebrity women.

Most famous of them all is none other than Grammy Award-winning singer, Ariana Grande, whom Davidson dated for about a year. Similar to Kardashian and Davidson, much of their relationship was documented across social media and in tweets that can easily be classified as TMI, via Elle. The songstress even released a sweet, romantic track entitled "Pete Davidson," as part of her 2018 album, "Sweetner." Grande also name-checked Davidson in her hit song, "Thank You, Next."

Despite the couple's PDA, Grande and Davidson's relationship didn't last very long. TMZ reports that Grande broke up with Davidson in October 2018. Around that time, a source close to the "Honeymoon Avenue" singer spilled the relationship tea to People. "It was way too much too soon," said the source. "It's not shocking to anyone." Fortunately — or unfortunately, depending on your outlook — the pair, who was once engaged, got several tattoos during their relationship to commemorate their time together. Due to the couple's propensity for sharing (and sometimes oversharing), we know what they mean.