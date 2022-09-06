Justin Bieber's Latest Career Move Divides Fans

Justin Bieber has been battling a devastating medical condition, which has had a serious impact on his musical obligations. In June, the "Peaches" singer postponed a series of shows in New York City after he was diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome which causes facial paralysis. A few days later, the Canadian-born pop star announced that he would be rescheduling the string of shows for the North American leg of his Justice tour, as he continued to recover.

"Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer," read the statement posted to the tour's official Instagram account.

A month later, it was announced that Bieber's highly anticipated tour would resume at the end of July, with performances in Italy, South America, and more, per Variety. And while Bieber returned to the stage as promised on July 31, he has just revealed saddening news about his tour.