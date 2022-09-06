Smash Star Megan Hilty Suffers Unthinkable Family Tragedy

Tony-nominated actor Megan Hilty, who also became known to television audiences for her starring role on the short-lived NBC series "Smash" alongside "American Idol" alum Katharine McPhee, is a veritable powerhouse on the Broadway stage and the small screen. With roles in such productions as "Wicked," "9 to 5: The Musical," and "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," Hilty has maintained a sustained presence in the theater world.

Unfortunately, it isn't positive news that has Hilty in the headlines this time. Sadly, it's a devastating personal update for Hilty and her extended family. As ABC News reported, Hilty suffered an unthinkable family tragedy on September 4 near Seattle, Washington, when her sister, brother-in-law, and young nephew died in a plane crash alongside seven other occupants. "I can't even imagine what she's going through," one fan tweeted about the tragedy, while some one else wrote, "I know the whole broadway community is sending all the force of love it's got." Washington Gov. Jay Inslee even commented on the gut-wrenching situation, writing that he and his wife Trudi were "devastated at the loss of those aboard the plane." He added, "Our hearts are with their families and communities today."

As of this writing, Hilty has not released her own statement on the situation — however, multiple reports have confirmed details of the tragedy, revealing a devastating picture for everyone involved.