Tamron Hall Debuts A Completely New Look On Her Talk Show
Those that follow Tamron Hall on social media or watch her talk show, "The Tamron Hall Show," will be well aware of the journalist's killer fashion choices and head-turning look.
In an Instagram post shared on April 3, Hall slayed in a matching bra top, blazer, and pants ensemble that featured a black and white pattern all over. The Daytime Emmy Award winner slicked back her short black hair and accessorized with dangling earrings and a clutch purse. "Tamron you are so stylish," one user commented. "You are classy & fabulous," another person shared. "Mrs Tamron Hall ... honey you are serving," a third user wrote.
This isn't the only time Hall has stunned in an eye-catching look on the 'Gram. On Valentine's Day, Hall appeared on her talk show wearing a red and white dress that featured long white tassels. She teamed the outfit with white heels and opted for red lipstick. In December 2020, Vogue declared Hall as "the most fashionable woman on daytime television," insisting that no one can compare.
Typically, Hall has always been known for having dark hair. With that being said, it seems she has opted for a significant change for the Season 4 premiere of her talk show.
Tamron Hall radiates happiness with golden blonde hair
Season 4's premiere of "The Tamron Hall Show" has people talking, for all the right reasons. In an Instagram post shared on September 6, Tamron Hall shared a couple of snapshots of herself radiating happiness on set (pictured above). In both slides, the award-winning host wowed with golden blonde hair in her signature short hairstyle. In 2016, Hall confessed to Today in a personal essay that her hair was inspired by iconic singer Anita Baker after many compared her to actor Halle Berry.
"New Hair ... Same amazing #tamfam. Today's audience blew the roof off," Hall wrote on Twitter on September 6. "We kicked off Season 4 the Golden Hour way. Thank you everyone." After the show's first episode back, she received a lot of love from fans after surprising fans with her newly dyed locks. "Love the new hair color!! You look gorgeous," one user said, adding the heart-eyes emoji. "You are Beautiful, Ms. TAMRON, GOLD WORKS well for YOU!!!!" another person shared. "Hair looks fabulous!" a third fan wrote.
While many adore Hall for her short hairstyle, she informed fans on Facebook Live, via People, in 2016 that she once received "nasty comments" about her choice to cut her hair as a teenager. For that reason, she decided to grow it back. However, after receiving advice from her mom, she realized that she was a lot happier with it short. Hall explained, "My soul came back. And I said, 'This is who I am, and deal with it.'"