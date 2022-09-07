Tamron Hall Debuts A Completely New Look On Her Talk Show

Those that follow Tamron Hall on social media or watch her talk show, "The Tamron Hall Show," will be well aware of the journalist's killer fashion choices and head-turning look.

In an Instagram post shared on April 3, Hall slayed in a matching bra top, blazer, and pants ensemble that featured a black and white pattern all over. The Daytime Emmy Award winner slicked back her short black hair and accessorized with dangling earrings and a clutch purse. "Tamron you are so stylish," one user commented. "You are classy & fabulous," another person shared. "Mrs Tamron Hall ... honey you are serving," a third user wrote.

This isn't the only time Hall has stunned in an eye-catching look on the 'Gram. On Valentine's Day, Hall appeared on her talk show wearing a red and white dress that featured long white tassels. She teamed the outfit with white heels and opted for red lipstick. In December 2020, Vogue declared Hall as "the most fashionable woman on daytime television," insisting that no one can compare.

Typically, Hall has always been known for having dark hair. With that being said, it seems she has opted for a significant change for the Season 4 premiere of her talk show.