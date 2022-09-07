Bam Margera's Actions After Leaving Rehab Early Have Many Worried

Bam Margera is no stranger to controversy. Over the years, he's had multiple rehab stints for his substance abuse issues. As of late, the popular skateboarder and "Jacka**" star hasn't been making headlines for his stunts. This past June, Margera left a rehab center in Florida, according to TMZ. Several days later, he was discovered at a hotel nearby. Photos released by the outlet showed Margera visiting some bars in the area. Apparently, he had stopped taking his prescribed medication, leaving his team concerned about his recovery efforts.

Since Margera's return to rehab in June, he hasn't been in contact with his estranged wife, Nikki Boyd. However, she has talked to his team about child support and custody for their son, Phoenix Wolf. Boyd previously filed for full custody of Wolf. Insiders cited Margera's childcare arrangement as a reason for his rehab departure and overall frustration.

Whatever the reason, history seems to be repeating itself, with Margera recently rebelling against his rehab orders.