Courteney Cox Has The Best Reaction To Kanye West's Friends Outburst
Fans have grown accustomed to Kanye "Ye" West's habit of ranting on social media, so when Twitter users saw a series of digitally altered Instagram posts mimicking his style of airing grievances and oversharing with the world, many of them assumed they were the real deal.
The fake message that got the most attention was one that read, "Kim has diarrhea a lot. Like way more than a normal person should have it." It was created by Twitter satirist Octopus/Caveman, who later told Hogan Torah, "I honestly wouldn't have done it if I knew it was gonna blow up and be a big thing." The spoof caught the attention of Ye himself, who shared a screenshot of the post on Instagram (via the Daily Mail) and denied creating it. He also informed his followers that he feels the same way about a certain sitcom as he does about Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson. "I actually didn't write the teeet that said 'Friends wasn't funny either' but I wish I had I'd love to know who thought of that," he wrote. Another Twitter user claimed credit for this fake 2020 tweet, which was featured on "The Joe Rogan Experience."
Ye's more recent, very real "Friends" thrashing inspired former cast member Courteney Cox to showcase her comedic skills on Instagram.
Kanye West and Courteney Cox have hung out before
Kanye "Ye" West, a man who has covered his entire head with feathers, might not find doing the same thing with a fake turkey amusing. But maybe he cracked the barest of smiles after watching Courteney Cox's reaction to his "Friends" shade. In an Instagram video, Cox is rocking out to Ye's song "Heartless" while scrolling through the rapper's Instagram screed. Upon reaching his sentence about her sitcom, she angrily turns the music off and storms away.
The fake "'Friends' wasn't funny either" tweet that's causing such a fuss was seemingly inspired by a 2020 Instagram post shared by Cox's former co-star Jennifer Aniston. She revealed that she was voting for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election and wrote, "PS – It's not funny to vote for Kanye. I don't know how else to say it. Please be responsible." Outlets including the Mirror and Access mentioned the photoshopped tweet in stories about Aniston's dig at Ye's bid for the presidency.
Ye might not be a fan of Cox's sitcom, but there's Instagram evidence that he had a big grin on his face when he and Kim Kardashian joined a small group of celebs that included Cox, Isla Fisher, and Sacha Baron Cohen to watch a screening of Cohen's comedy "The Brothers Grimsby" in 2016. Kimye was also photographed sitting beside Cox at an LA Lakers game in 2020, but sadly, some "Friends" aren't forever.