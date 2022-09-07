Courteney Cox Has The Best Reaction To Kanye West's Friends Outburst

Fans have grown accustomed to Kanye "Ye" West's habit of ranting on social media, so when Twitter users saw a series of digitally altered Instagram posts mimicking his style of airing grievances and oversharing with the world, many of them assumed they were the real deal.

The fake message that got the most attention was one that read, "Kim has diarrhea a lot. Like way more than a normal person should have it." It was created by Twitter satirist Octopus/Caveman, who later told Hogan Torah, "I honestly wouldn't have done it if I knew it was gonna blow up and be a big thing." The spoof caught the attention of Ye himself, who shared a screenshot of the post on Instagram (via the Daily Mail) and denied creating it. He also informed his followers that he feels the same way about a certain sitcom as he does about Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson. "I actually didn't write the teeet that said 'Friends wasn't funny either' but I wish I had I'd love to know who thought of that," he wrote. Another Twitter user claimed credit for this fake 2020 tweet, which was featured on "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Ye's more recent, very real "Friends" thrashing inspired former cast member Courteney Cox to showcase her comedic skills on Instagram.