Kourtney Kardashian Is Facing Major Heat For Her Latest Career Move

Kourtney Kardashian seems to be focusing on a new business endeavor and it appears not everyone is too happy about it. The fast fashion brand, Boohoo, recently announced a partnership with the reality star, but there's a catch. According to a press release obtained by Page Six, Kardashian is working with the brand to deliver a "sustainable" clothing line. This news comes just weeks after she and her sister, Kim Kardashian, were exposed for exceeding their monthly water budget and therefore violating drought restrictions in California, per Us Weekly.

The Kardashians are no strangers to receiving backlash for actions that negatively impact the environment. Recently, the family has been facing heat for excessive use of their private jets. Kim K recently told Interview magazine that she believes in climate change and loves learning about it. However, she also seemed to recognize her faults, "I do what I can, but you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life. No one's going to be 100 percent perfect."

Despite the judgment, Kourtney remains adamant that she's focused on sustainability when it comes to her collaboration with Boohoo. Unfortunately, not everyone is convinced and on board.