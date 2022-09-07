Kourtney Kardashian Is Facing Major Heat For Her Latest Career Move
Kourtney Kardashian seems to be focusing on a new business endeavor and it appears not everyone is too happy about it. The fast fashion brand, Boohoo, recently announced a partnership with the reality star, but there's a catch. According to a press release obtained by Page Six, Kardashian is working with the brand to deliver a "sustainable" clothing line. This news comes just weeks after she and her sister, Kim Kardashian, were exposed for exceeding their monthly water budget and therefore violating drought restrictions in California, per Us Weekly.
The Kardashians are no strangers to receiving backlash for actions that negatively impact the environment. Recently, the family has been facing heat for excessive use of their private jets. Kim K recently told Interview magazine that she believes in climate change and loves learning about it. However, she also seemed to recognize her faults, "I do what I can, but you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life. No one's going to be 100 percent perfect."
Despite the judgment, Kourtney remains adamant that she's focused on sustainability when it comes to her collaboration with Boohoo. Unfortunately, not everyone is convinced and on board.
Kourtney Kardashian is being judged online for her Boohoo partnership
Kourtney Kardashian's new collaboration with Boohoo has set the internet into a fit of rage. Although Boohoo is claiming that the partnership with Kourtney was created with sustainability in mind, social media users are not buying it. One tweeted, "Do you think Kourtney kardashian flew on her private jet to her Boohoo sustainable fashion line meetings?" Another wrote, "Kourtney kardashian working with boohoo as a 'sustainability ambassador' is the most embarrassing thing I've ever seen."
Many are also accusing Kourtney and Boohoo of "greenwashing," a term used for when a company or their ambassadors falsely claim their products are environmentally friendly, per Business News Daily. One user tweeted, "I would personally like to know exactly how much Kourtney Kardashian is being paid to greenwash boohoo."
It appears that Kourtney is aware of Boohoo's reputation as a fast fashion company and was hesitant to join forces with them at first as a result. In a statement to Page Six, she revealed, "When Boohoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet." This led to the brand shifting their focus towards prioritizing sustainability for this collaboration. In her statement, Kourtney also recognized that there is a lot more work to be done, but that any progress is a step in the right direction. Only time will tell if the Kardashians will become more environmentally friendly.