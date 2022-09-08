Jana Kramer Seemingly Plants Seeds Of Drama With Jay Cutler And Kristin Cavallari

The drama among Jana Kramer, Jay Cutler, and Kristin Cavallari seemingly still isn't over.

The feud involving the three all started when Kramer, Cavallari's friend, started dating Cutler, her ex-husband. Kramer and Cutler were spotted hanging out in public multiple times, which Cavallari apparently did not appreciate, prompting her to block Kramer on social media. "Jana and Jay did go out on a date in Nashville," a source told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021. "Kristin believed that her and Jana were friends and has blocked Jana on Instagram in response to this happening. Kristin is moving on and doing her own thing."

What's interesting is that Cutler supposedly only decided to go out with Kramer to make Cavallari jealous. "Jay was trying to make Kristin jealous by going on this public date with Jana. He's not happy she's dating Chase and has been trying to get Kristin back," a source shared with People at the time. Cutler and Kramer's affair didn't last long, and Cavallari apparently saw it coming. "Kristin knew from the beginning that Jay was not seriously interested in Jana," another insider told Entertainment Tonight. "She is happy and doing her own thing. She isn't caught up in who Jay is dating, but she did think it was shady of Jana to go out with Jay."

The drama appeared to fizzle out after that, until recently, when Kramer reignited it all.