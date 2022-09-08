Harry Styles Finally Addresses Spitgate Drama

The highly-anticipated psychological thriller "Don't Worry Darling," starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and directed by Olivia Wilde, just had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 5, and as if this film wasn't mired in enough controversy — will Shia LaBeouf's curse never die? — a small moment at the premiere had the internet up in arms about a possible loogie. That's right, fans are convinced that the "Watermelon Sugar" crooner spat on Pine before taking his seat in the cinema for the screening. One fan wrote, via Twitter, "Someone needs to begin a full fledged investigation into what happened on that don't worry darling set... wdym harry styles spitting on chris pine on NATIONAL TELEVISION?"

Pine's team quickly released a statement, calling the viral moment a "complete fabrication." Speaking to People, the rep said, "This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation." They later added, "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men."

Now, the "As It Was" singer is back on tour and finally broke his silence on the loogie heard round the world.