BBC News Sends Subtle Message That Has Twitter In A Tizzy Over The Queen

A Twitter user sounded an alarm about the queen after he picked up on some subtle actions from the BBC. "Alot of stuff going on at the moment which is hinting towards the announcement that the Queen has recently passed," he tweeted. "BBC News all wearing Black, all programmes stopped today and an important announcement at 6pm. God save our Queen." In addition to that message, a former journalist tweeted, "A sign outside of Buckingham Palace reads 'No Guard Changing Ceremony Today' ... BBC is in rolling coverage, and anchor is wearing a black tie."

Many royal watchers fear that the secret plan for Queen Elizabeth's death is slowly being implemented. The operation when the monarch dies is called Operation London Bridge. The protocol for what happens after the queen dies was leaked to the press in 2021, with details published in Politico. The 10-day plan of action includes anticipation for massive crowds in London following the queen's death as well as various memorial services.

The monarch is beloved and respected worldwide. An American Twitter user tweeted, "I hope she truly knows how many people around the world have her in their prayers and are in forever debt to her for her contributions to citizens of the world. Love & prayers from America."