Camilla Parker Bowles' Canceled Appearance Is Raising Eyebrows Amid The Queen's Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth's reign may be coming to an end. The monarch, who has ruled over the Commonwealth for more than 70 years, was "placed under medical supervision" on Thursday. The news came after the queen backed out of a scheduled appearance on Wednesday, reportedly following doctors' orders. Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming that Elizabeth's condition had not improved. "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the statement read, per People. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

With the queen holed up in Balmoral, her favorite Scottish retreat, royal fanatics are left to guess at what's going on. The palace did not offer any information as to what was ailing Queen Elizabeth or the seriousness of her condition.

This is not the first time the queen has taken a step back to attend to her health. In February, Queen Elizabeth contracted COVID and was placed under medical supervision, but still attended events virtually, per ABC News. This time seems to be different, though, given the reaction of Queen Elizabeth's close family members – even those with whom she has a troubled past.