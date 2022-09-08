Camilla Parker Bowles' Canceled Appearance Is Raising Eyebrows Amid The Queen's Health Concerns
Queen Elizabeth's reign may be coming to an end. The monarch, who has ruled over the Commonwealth for more than 70 years, was "placed under medical supervision" on Thursday. The news came after the queen backed out of a scheduled appearance on Wednesday, reportedly following doctors' orders. Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming that Elizabeth's condition had not improved. "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the statement read, per People. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."
With the queen holed up in Balmoral, her favorite Scottish retreat, royal fanatics are left to guess at what's going on. The palace did not offer any information as to what was ailing Queen Elizabeth or the seriousness of her condition.
This is not the first time the queen has taken a step back to attend to her health. In February, Queen Elizabeth contracted COVID and was placed under medical supervision, but still attended events virtually, per ABC News. This time seems to be different, though, given the reaction of Queen Elizabeth's close family members – even those with whom she has a troubled past.
Camilla's actions cause concern
It's not news that Camilla Parker Bowles and Queen Elizabeth do not get along. According to BBC News, Queen Elizabeth long refused to meet Camilla out of anger that her "friendship" with Charles destroyed his marriage to Lady Diana and embarrassed the royal family. Time heals most wounds, though, and Camilla and the queen have been seen together in public many times in recent years. Still, we wouldn't call them BFFs.
Understanding their icy relationship gives new significance to Camilla's decision to rush to the queen's bedside after she was placed under supervision at Balmoral. Camilla even canceled an interview with Jenna Bush-Hager to join the queen. During Thursday's episode of "Today," Bush-Hager explained that Charles and Camilla's decision to cancel all scheduled events points to the seriousness of the queen's condition, even if Buckingham Palace won't admit it. "They do not take these matters lightly. They had packed schedules, full of many appointments," she said. "We are thinking about this beloved queen, who was loved around the world, particularly here in Scotland."
Whatever the state of their relationship today, Camilla's decision to cancel her events to be by the queen's side speaks to the respect she has for the monarch — even if the feeling hasn't always been mutual. If the queen is indeed in her final hours, it would mean big things for Camilla. In February, BBC News reported that Queen Elizabeth gave her blessing for Camilla to officially become queen consort when Charles takes over after her death.