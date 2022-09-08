A Major Royal Tradition Was Just Canceled As Speculation About The Queen's Health Grows
The royal palace made an unexpected and significant announcement regarding Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's failing health on September 8. "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," Buckingham Palace announced (via The New York Times). "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."
The statement added to mounting concerns about her well-being as, historically, it's rare for royal representatives to share information regarding matters of a personal nature. Aside from responding to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview, the last time they released an official statement was to inform the public of the queen's COVID-19 diagnosis. "The fact that they put out this statement is deeply concerning. They don't normally do this," royal author Phil Dampier told Newsweek. "Up until now, I thought she had mobility issues, problems with her hips, and her knees."
Concern grew when BBC1 canceled its scheduled programming to provide running coverage on the queen's medical situation. Britain's four other terrestrial TV channels also interrupted their regular programming for news updates. Meanwhile, per BBC, the queen's immediate family has rushed to Scotland to be by her side. The day before, following doctors' orders, Queen Elizabeth II was forced to cancel a privy meeting — and a major royal tradition was also just canceled as speculation about the queen's failing health grows.
Britain braces for the loss of their beloved queen
In the past couple of years, Queen Elizabeth II has lost her husband of 73 years, battled COVID-19, and dealt with the fallout from Megxit. Furthermore, the queen's relationship with Prince Andrew, long believed to have been her favorite son, was fractured over sexual assault allegations and his friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. All the added stresses and strains are bound to have affected the already frail 96-year-old's health. Sadly, it appears the toll was even worse than anybody anticipated.
Per The Guardian, the Queen Mother died peacefully in her sleep at 101, so there was an assumption that Queen Elizabeth II would also live to be a centenarian. However, the monarch's health appears to be deteriorating by the hour, and the British public's preparing for the loss of their beloved queen.
The New York Post reported the changing of the guard was canceled by Buckingham Palace on September 8 as concerns grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being. The iconic ceremony dates back to 1660, when Henry VIII first created royal bodyguards. The parade involves the "Old Guard" handing over responsibility for protecting the palace and monarch to the "New Guard." Their red uniforms, tall bearskin hats, and the pomp and pageantry of the military tradition are synonymous with London, Buckingham Palace, and the royal family. The ceremony is a tourist attraction, and generations of children have tried, without success, to make a Foot Guard smile while posing for a photograph. Its cancellation could be an indicator of how grave the queen's condition really is.