A Major Royal Tradition Was Just Canceled As Speculation About The Queen's Health Grows

The royal palace made an unexpected and significant announcement regarding Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's failing health on September 8. "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," Buckingham Palace announced (via The New York Times). "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

The statement added to mounting concerns about her well-being as, historically, it's rare for royal representatives to share information regarding matters of a personal nature. Aside from responding to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview, the last time they released an official statement was to inform the public of the queen's COVID-19 diagnosis. "The fact that they put out this statement is deeply concerning. They don't normally do this," royal author Phil Dampier told Newsweek. "Up until now, I thought she had mobility issues, problems with her hips, and her knees."

Concern grew when BBC1 canceled its scheduled programming to provide running coverage on the queen's medical situation. Britain's four other terrestrial TV channels also interrupted their regular programming for news updates. Meanwhile, per BBC, the queen's immediate family has rushed to Scotland to be by her side. The day before, following doctors' orders, Queen Elizabeth II was forced to cancel a privy meeting — and a major royal tradition was also just canceled as speculation about the queen's failing health grows.