The Royal Family Makes Major Change To Its Website Following The Queen's Death

The royal family's website got a major facelift following the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's tragic death. The royal.uk website honored the late monarch by dedicating its entire homepage to the queen, who ruled for 70 years. The page featured a black background with bold white font that reads "Queen Elizabeth II" and her years on earth "1926-2022." The site also showcased a throwback photo of Queen Elizabeth wearing a crown. Upon scrolling further, they also shared a somber message: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," while noting her date of death — September 8, 2022.

It appears as though site developers are in the middle of working on other site pages, as you cannot navigate past the homepage. They took down all other aspects of the site for the time being, presumably as they post more on the queen's life and death. "The official website of the Royal Family is temporarily unavailable while appropriate changes are made," the bottom of the page reads.

On September 8, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson shared news of Queen Elizabeth's health. "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," they said, via PBS. Only hours after the initial report that the queen was in poor health, the Palace and Prince Charles issued statements confirming the queen died at 96.