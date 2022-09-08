Fans Have A Lot To Say About Jamie Lynn Spears' New TV Gig
With the amount of press and drama that follows Jamie Lynn Spears, you may already be under the impression that she's a reality TV star. During Britney Spears' battle to be freed from her conservatorship, Jamie Lynn was very vocal about the situation. She appeared on "Good Morning America" to maintain that she's "only ever loved and supported [Britney] and done what's right by her."
Despite Jamie Lynn's claim, Britney seemed to set the record straight in a shady Instagram post. In her caption (via Us Weekly), the singer wrote, "There's nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support."
Britney eventually seemed to forgive her sister, choosing instead to focus on the love. In an Instagram statement (via PopCrave), Britney penned, "All I know is I love you unconditionally! So go ahead and say whatever you want. It's so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this!" Despite Britney's dismissal, Jamie Lynn remains a villain in many of her fans' eyes ... meaning that Fox's decision to cast her on a reality show is not sitting well.
Jamie Lynn Spears will compete on Special Forces
According to Variety, Fox has given the green light to a new reality show. Tentatively dubbed "Special Forces: The Ultimate Test," the series will follow an eclectic group of celebrities as they compete in challenges which mimic the most intense training camp activities. The group of competitors features everyone from a former Trump staffer, to a former "Bachelorette," to Jamie Lynn Spears herself.
As TMZ reports, the show will present its contestants with endless physical and mental challenges. On top of the training aspects, they'll be denied traditional plumbing and given a sheet and a metal bar for a bed.
Fans have mixed reactions. One disliked that the controversial figure was even being given a platform: "Nobody wants to see JL anywhere... She will ruin that show." Others questioned her ability to effectively compete, writing, "i don't think phonie lynn is cut out for this." Another wrote, "Who is her stunt double." It's clear the internet has yet to forgive Jamie Lynn, but maybe the grueling competition will provide the character development they're longing for.