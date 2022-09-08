Fans Have A Lot To Say About Jamie Lynn Spears' New TV Gig

With the amount of press and drama that follows Jamie Lynn Spears, you may already be under the impression that she's a reality TV star. During Britney Spears' battle to be freed from her conservatorship, Jamie Lynn was very vocal about the situation. She appeared on "Good Morning America" to maintain that she's "only ever loved and supported [Britney] and done what's right by her."

Despite Jamie Lynn's claim, Britney seemed to set the record straight in a shady Instagram post. In her caption (via Us Weekly), the singer wrote, "There's nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support."

Britney eventually seemed to forgive her sister, choosing instead to focus on the love. In an Instagram statement (via PopCrave), Britney penned, "All I know is I love you unconditionally! So go ahead and say whatever you want. It's so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this!" Despite Britney's dismissal, Jamie Lynn remains a villain in many of her fans' eyes ... meaning that Fox's decision to cast her on a reality show is not sitting well.