Meghan King's Relationship With Ex-Husband Jim Edmonds Is More Strained Than We Knew

Fans first saw Meghan King and Jim Edmond's relationship play out in the Bravo hit, "The Real Housewives of Orange County." While many recognized Edmonds as the famous slugger from the St. Louis Cardinals, the show put King on the map and introduced her to viewers, some of whom are now fans, across the country. Her IMDb profile reveals that King appeared on the show for three seasons, but ultimately decided to leave to move back home to St. Louis with Edmonds. "I know this is what I must do. I must focus on my family and my pregnancy," she wrote on her website in 2018, adding that she will miss several of the show's events and cast members.

King and Edmonds, who share three children together — daughter Aspen and sons Hayes and Hart, have had most of their marital issues play out in the press. In 2019, Us Weekly reported that Edmonds filed divorce papers following five years of marriage to the reality star. "Meghan and Jim have been fighting," a source revealed to the outlet. "The latest fight began when he went to a recent hockey game, and she began interrogating him about who he went with." Of course, Edmonds also found himself in the middle of a sexting scandal before he filed for divorce. "My ex had a sexting situation while we were married. I consider that cheating," King shared on the "Intimate Knowledge" podcast in 2020 (via People).

And now? Their relationship seems more strained than ever.