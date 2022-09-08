The Burning Questions Royal Watchers Are Asking After The Queen's Death

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, the longest reigning British monarch in British history has died. Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing that the great monarch died peacefully on September 8 at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the statement concluded. News of the queen's death came hours after Buckingham Palace shared a statement (via BBC), revealing that due to concerns about her deteriorating health, she was placed under medical supervision.

In the wake of the queen's death, tributes have continued to pour in from across the United Kingdom and the world at large. "Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built ... She was the very spirit of Great Britain and that spirit will endure," Prime Minister LIz Truss said in her statement. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill have also paid their tributes to the late monarch, whom they described as "a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons." Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau further shared his condolences with the royal family while acknowledging the queen's support for the Canadian government through the years.

Similarly, royal fans across are paying their last respects to Queen Elizabeth while seeking answers to some very dire questions burning in their hearts.