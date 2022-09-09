Olivia Wilde Finally Responds To Wendy Williams' Parenting Dig

Olivia Wilde is no stranger to seeing her name in the press for a wide-range of reasons. The actor's split from ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis and her new romance with Harry Styles have been hot topics of conversation, though Wilde insists the relationships never overlapped. But Wilde's kids — Daisy and Otis — and her parenting skills have also gotten involved in the drama.

The "Don't Worry Darling" star is currently in the midst of a very public custody battle with her Jason Sudeikis. Who could forget Wilde being served custody papers on stage at CinemaCon back in April? Since then, there has been a lot of back and forth between Wilde and Sudeikis over where their kids will live and who they will live with, and it doesn't seem like things will be slowing down any time soon.

A lot of people have had opinions on Wilde's parenting skills — surprisingly, Wendy Williams is one of them. In February 2021, the talk show host went on a rant on her popular talk show set after seeing Wilde moving in with Styles. "You don't throw away your kids and your fiancé," she told her audience. Then, she spoke directly to the camera to address Wilde. "When your children grow up, Olivia, you're going to look like the worst mother who ever done it."

Now, the actor is speaking out about how that challenging moment made her feel.