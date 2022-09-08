Olivia Wilde Doesn't Hold Back On Rumors She Cheated On Jason Sudeikis With Harry Styles
It's been quite a rollercoaster ride for Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, and Wilde's ex-fiance, Jason Sudeikis. Wilde and Sudeikis began dating in 2011 after meeting at a "Saturday Night Live" afterparty, Sudeikis told Stephen Colbert (via People). The couple then got engaged in 2013 (via Los Angeles Times), though they never made things officially official. During their time together, the couple welcomed two children — Daisy and Otis — but in 2020, the couple called it quits. "The split happened at the beginning of the year," a source told People at the time. "It's been amicable, and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship."
Not too long after Wilde and Sudeikis called things off, the actor made headlines for her romance with Harry Styles. The pair famously met on the set of Wilde's film "Don't Worry Darling," and they have made one headline after the next. But while Wilde and Styles appear to be going strong, Wilde and Sudeikis' falling out has become a hot topic of conversation. In April, Sudeikis served Wilde custody papers while she was on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Sudeikis and his team insisted that they didn't know Wilde would be served so publicly (per Deadline), but things have been rocky for Wilde and Sudeikis ever since, mainly regarding the custody battle for their two children.
But now, Wilde is still making one thing clear — her romance with Styles did not overlap with Sudeikis in any way, shape, or form.
Olivia Wilde shuts down rumors that she cheated on Jason Sudeikis
Olivia Wilde is finally setting the record straight on those pesky cheating rumors. In an interview for October's Vanity Fair, Wilde shot down rumors that she cheated on longtime love Jason Sudeikis with Harry Styles. "The complete horses**t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate," she said. "Our relationship was over long before I met Harry." Wilde explained that she and Sudeikis had a "bumpy road" for quite some time, while noting that the relationship didn't just end "overnight." The pandemic had a little to do with their final split.
"We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time. Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses," she revealed. Wilde also said that she doesn't know why the media feels the need to "create false narratives" on topics that they don't know much about when she and Sudeikis have already been through so much. In true Wilde form, she held nothing back.
But, Wilde still finds herself in the midst of plenty of drama, including her rumored fued with "Don't Worry Darling" actor Florence Pugh. According to The Cut, the two put on a happy face at the Venice Film Festival, but tensions are reportedly high.