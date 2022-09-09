Kanye West Gets Cryptic In Unexpected Memorial Post To The Queen

The latest celebrity to break their silence on Queen Elizabeth II's death is none other than Kanye "Ye" West. Just days after going on an Instagram tirade against Yeezy carriers Gap and Adidas, the rapper-turned-entrepreneur has scrubbed his profile of the recent drama to pay his respects to the late royal.

While Ye seemingly doesn't have any ties to the British royal family, they've actually had a few run-ins over the years. In 2007, he performed at the Concert for Diana to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, and he was also seen partying with Princes William and Harry that same year, per The Guardian. Then in 2012, Ye reportedly caused a ruckus with a loud hotel party near Buckingham Palace. Partygoer and frequent collaborator Big Sean said, "The Royal Family below were complaining like, 'We got all this loud a** rap music above us and weed smoke,'" according to The Sun, via Digital Spy.

However, beyond this handful of encounters, it doesn't seem like Ye and the royal family maintain a close relationship. Nevertheless, the controversial rapper still felt compelled to honor Queen Elizabeth's memory, along with a surprising announcement for his career and personal life.