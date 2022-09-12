Nicki Minaj Lashes Out At Unexpected RHOBH Cast Member
There are plenty of celebrities who are just like us in the sense that they have a big obsession with watching Bravo, more specifically, "The Real Housewives" franchises. Nicki Minaj is one of the many celebrities who has been vocal about her love for the series — she's even played a role in some big events.
As many fans of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" know, Minaj filled in for Andy Cohen as host for the last day of the season six reunion, per Daily Mail. And even though the rapper is a big fan of the show, that didn't stop her from calling out the show's cast members and making her thoughts on plenty of topics known. Minaj told Ashley Darby that she didn't have a big storyline in the show's sixth season, and she also asked Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon if they were secret lovers. She also went pretty hard on Candiace Dillard-Basset and received a little backlash from fans that she was too harsh on all the cast members.
According to Cinema Blend, Minaj defended her demeanor during the reunion on social media. "I saw something that said I went hard on Candiace. I think I went hard on everybody equally," she wrote. "They're tough girls on that show. I normally know who I can be like that with, and I could tell they were tough enough to allow me to be tough with them." Now, she's going hard on a member of a totally different franchise.
Nicki Minaj slams Garcelle Beauvais on radio show
Nicki Minaj has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind on pretty much any topic, including a particular member of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." According to "All About the RH" website, Minaj went on a little rant against Garcelle Beauvais during an episode of her AMP radio podcast "Tea Party." The singer lashed out against Beauvais as well as the cast of "The Real" for choosing to interview Jennifer Hough. Many know that Hough accused Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape.
Minaj lashed out against Beauvais and her sons amid the ongoing cyber-bullying drama, seemingly to get back at Beauvais and call her out for being a hypocrite. "This lady is on one of the "Real Housewives" talking about 'Leave my son alone. Don't leave comments under my son's page,'" Minaj ranted. "B***h, if you can't stand to feel the heat get out of the motherf**kin' kitchen, b***h." She added, "Do you care about my motherf**kin son, b***h? Did you care about my motherf**in son, hoe?!" And then she hit Beauvis with one final dagger. "I see why that white man left you b***h, disgusting."
As of this writing, it does not appear as though Beauvais has commented Minaj's rant against her and instead has been keeping things light-hearted on her Instagram page. On September 11, she posted a photo of her grandson, Oliver and in the caption, she wrote, "You're so loved."