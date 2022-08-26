Erika Jayne Takes Messy Stance On Bullying Drama With Garcelle Beauvais' Son

Since May, reality TV fans have tuned in to the 12th season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and like previous seasons, the ladies have been embroiled in drama ranging from various dinner party blowups to jaw-dropping revelations. Unfortunately this time around, the drama between the women has made its way off-screen and into the lives of Garcelle Beauvais' children. On August 23, the beloved reality TV star took to social media to reveal that her son Jax has been subjected to hateful and racist comments from online trolls. "I'm usually a very strong woman. I've been raised to be strong, my life has taught me to be strong, but when it comes to my kids," she wrote via Twitter. "It hurts. It's not OK; I've been in tears all night. It's just a TV show people scream at your TV... but leave our kids alone."

After Beauvais' impassioned statement, some of her fellow housewives came to her defense with their own social media posts or comments. In a statement to her Instagram Story, Lisa Rinna described the hateful messages as "disgusting and unacceptable." Crystal Kung-Minkoff echoed similar sentiments in the comment section of Beauvais' initial statement, writing "Leave them alone" in all caps.

Even Diana Jenkins and Erika Jayne, who have both been at odds with Beauvais throughout the ongoing season, showed support by sharing Bravo's statement condemning the online attacks. However, some fans have alleged that the latter's support may not be what it seems.