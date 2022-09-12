Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Seemingly Shut Down Split Speculation
When it comes to "twin flames," do those that burn brightest also burn out the fastest? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's modern-day gothic romance began when they worked together on the movie "Midnight In the Switchgrass," per British GQ. Fox later described their fiery connection on the "Give Them Lala" podcast (via ET). "Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended to a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time," she explained. "So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."
Kelly wrote a song about their relationship aptly titled "Twin Flame," and he used the word "wife" to describe Fox during a performance at the Billboard Music Awards in May. However, the following month, Kelly told ET that he and the "Jennifer's Body" star weren't actually husband and wife yet.
The couple seemed like a match made in Hot Topic heaven, with Fox telling Glamour U.K. that they swallow drops of one another's blood. But in August, Gawker suggested that downing each other's DNA wasn't enough to keep the lovebirds (or lovebats?) together, pointing to Kelly's sudden lack of a presence on Fox's Instagram feed as proof that their romance had possibly fizzled out. However, they just proved that they're still going strong by attending an exclusive event as a couple.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attended Beyoncé's birthday party
On September 11, Megan Fox posted a trio of Instagram photos taken during Beyoncé's big 41st birthday bash. "The theme was roller disco," she revealed in her caption, and the outfit she chose appeared to be inspired by a disco ball: a bikini top adorned with tiny mirrored tiles and sparkly hotpants. She completed her ensemble with white leg warmers, glittery tights, and silver platform heels. In one picture, Fox had her legs draped over a seated Machine Gun Kelly, who rocked a pair of iridescent purple pants and a half-white, half-purple fur coat. "Still blows my mind the two hottest people on the planet ended up together," read one fan's response to Fox's post. "This is going to be everyone's Halloween costume this year," predicted another commenter.
Days before the party, a source told ET, "As of now, Megan and MGK are doing really well regardless of the breakup speculation." The insider explained that the pair hasn't been spotted out as much because they've busy with their kids and careers. They reportedly still plan on tying the knot someday, and Queen Bey's birthday party provided some great guest list inspiration. According to the Daily Mail, other celebrity attendees included Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Drake, Zendaya, and Lizzo. It appears that Kelly's BFF Travis Barker missed the Bel-Air event because he and Kourtney Kardashian were in New York for Fashion Week.