Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Seemingly Shut Down Split Speculation

When it comes to "twin flames," do those that burn brightest also burn out the fastest? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's modern-day gothic romance began when they worked together on the movie "Midnight In the Switchgrass," per British GQ. Fox later described their fiery connection on the "Give Them Lala" podcast (via ET). "Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended to a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time," she explained. "So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

Kelly wrote a song about their relationship aptly titled "Twin Flame," and he used the word "wife" to describe Fox during a performance at the Billboard Music Awards in May. However, the following month, Kelly told ET that he and the "Jennifer's Body" star weren't actually husband and wife yet.

The couple seemed like a match made in Hot Topic heaven, with Fox telling Glamour U.K. that they swallow drops of one another's blood. But in August, Gawker suggested that downing each other's DNA wasn't enough to keep the lovebirds (or lovebats?) together, pointing to Kelly's sudden lack of a presence on Fox's Instagram feed as proof that their romance had possibly fizzled out. However, they just proved that they're still going strong by attending an exclusive event as a couple.